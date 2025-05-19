Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.82 Million Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 169,784 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.54% of SunCoke Energy worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,164,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SXC opened at $8.77 on Monday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $741.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

