Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 386.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,912 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,608,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,000. Cutter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,425,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JANX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $106,755.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,912.17. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 341,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $10,470,974.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,658,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,951,392.32. This represents a 3.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $313,964 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

JANX opened at $24.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 3.24. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.