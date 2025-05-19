Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.06 Million Stake in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 1,984.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,091 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Grindr were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grindr by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Grindr by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Grindr news, Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $11,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,619,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,953,727.17. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 200,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $4,829,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,082,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,382,802.25. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,470,198 shares of company stock worth $35,043,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRND
Grindr Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of GRND opened at $23.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. Grindr Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.12 and a beta of 0.28.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Grindr had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. On average, analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
About Grindr
Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grindr
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.