Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.17 Million Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of CSW Industrials worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 431.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $331.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.12. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.21 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.96.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total value of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,501.14. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $498,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,989 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,506.24. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock worth $3,093,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

