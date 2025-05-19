Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Liberty Live Group worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 39,550.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $77.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22).

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $9,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,170.76. This represents a 51.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

