Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Murphy Oil worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Murphy Oil by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $22.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

