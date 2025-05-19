Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.55% of Kforce worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kforce by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Kforce

In other news, Director David L. Dunkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,036.20. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kforce Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $42.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.74. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $330.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Kforce

About Kforce

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.