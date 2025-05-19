Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,931.92. This represents a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $137,120. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

APLE opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.86 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.52%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

