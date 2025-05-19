Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,335,000 after acquiring an additional 625,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $269,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,769,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after buying an additional 84,480 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $62,387,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.21.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $22.77 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $3,598,340.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,814,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,771,791.08. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $30,287.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 480,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,290,339.36. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 783,645 shares of company stock worth $18,063,816. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

