Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $47.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

