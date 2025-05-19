Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.63% of Eagle Bancorp worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 934.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,024.21. This trade represents a 4.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

