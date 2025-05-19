Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $54.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $61.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $541,546.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $218,442.40. This represents a 71.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,023,859.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,282.64. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,045 shares of company stock worth $3,683,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

