Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,386 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa Stock Up 2.9%

AA opened at $29.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -184.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

