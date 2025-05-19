Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 103,450 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of SoundHound AI worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 80,448 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at $4,662,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $11.19 on Monday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 28,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,080.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 669,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,356.60. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $524,759.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 638,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,174. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,537 shares of company stock worth $5,567,760. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

