Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 11,529 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,648 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Altair Engineering worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,894,230 shares of the software’s stock valued at $752,229,000 after acquiring an additional 317,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,191 shares of the software’s stock valued at $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,573 shares of the software’s stock worth $64,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $62,142,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $37,899,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

ALTR stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $113.12. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average is $109.62.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 1,671 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $185,982.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,167,244.30. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $301,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,472.62. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,847. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

