Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 22,164 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Matson were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Matson by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $114.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.73. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.07 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $1,075,819.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. This represents a 24.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $200,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,811.28. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,682 shares of company stock worth $1,550,551. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

