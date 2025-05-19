Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 30,093 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of FormFactor worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,493 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,037,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,632,000 after buying an additional 594,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FormFactor by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,542,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,861,000 after buying an additional 585,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 981,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after acquiring an additional 569,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,575,000 after acquiring an additional 484,176 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of FORM opened at $32.06 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,197,818. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

