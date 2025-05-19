Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 30,340 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Avidity Biosciences worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,042,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,127,000 after buying an additional 408,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,431,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,280,000 after acquiring an additional 205,027 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,106,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,148 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,100,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,832,000 after purchasing an additional 222,152 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,949.60. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $979,632.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,353.26. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,437. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

