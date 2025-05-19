Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,135 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of WING opened at $321.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.72. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.00 and a 52 week high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.