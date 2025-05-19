Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 32,678 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,924 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,678 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,092,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 115,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,763,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 126,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $56,923,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,123,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

