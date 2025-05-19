Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 36,971 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,971 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after purchasing an additional 658,518 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 344,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,630,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,301,000 after buying an additional 321,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,710,000 after buying an additional 303,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLNO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Lifesci Capital raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.78.

In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $47,272,803.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,021,879.12. This represents a 54.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $8,789,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,504.48. This represents a 69.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,672 shares of company stock worth $64,058,781 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $75.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of -2.67.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

