Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 57,873 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,873 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Archrock worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Archrock by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 167,648 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,060.39. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE:AROC opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 64.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

