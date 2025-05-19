Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,648,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,922,000 after buying an additional 34,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 666,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,126,000 after purchasing an additional 389,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 532,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 387,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $75,242,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $160.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.38 and its 200 day moving average is $147.26.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.57.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

