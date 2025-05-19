Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 143.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 525.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Price Performance

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $245.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.36 and its 200 day moving average is $244.63. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,363.76. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WD-40

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.