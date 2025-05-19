Deutsche Bank AG Sells 13,705 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,412,000 after acquiring an additional 464,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,218,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC opened at $123.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.35. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, Director Carolyn B. Handlon purchased 230 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.93 per share, with a total value of $25,283.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,237.76. This represents a 6.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garth Graham acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,101.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,813.25. The trade was a 3.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

