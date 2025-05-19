Deutsche Bank AG Sells 153,431 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,431 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of QuidelOrtho worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.13. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.97 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

