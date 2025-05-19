Deutsche Bank AG Sells 20,620 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN opened at $190.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.66. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

