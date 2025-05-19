Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,796 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,623 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.07 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

