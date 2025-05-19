Deutsche Bank AG Sells 71,958 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,958 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 87.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after buying an additional 85,742 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in EnerSys by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $99.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

