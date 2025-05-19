Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 148,800 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of PVH worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in PVH by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PVH from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $86.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.44. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.