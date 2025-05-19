DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.79.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $184.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

