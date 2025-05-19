Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,480 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $18.20 on Monday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $18.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 455.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $516.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

See Also

