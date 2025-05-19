DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DT Midstream were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.5%

DTM stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,235 shares of company stock worth $109,867. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

