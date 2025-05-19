Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,941 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,153.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,232,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37,022,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,424,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,691 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,396,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,032,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,082 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,903.10. This represents a 10.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

