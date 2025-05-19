Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $395.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.31. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $175.30 and a one year high of $426.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.96.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

