Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 388,095 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 361.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 638,995 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 766,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emergent BioSolutions

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,100 shares in the company, valued at $589,413. This trade represents a 25.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of EBS opened at $6.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $361.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.50 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

