Ethic Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,278.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 459.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $5.35 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $760.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. UBS Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran purchased 74,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

