Ethic Inc. Acquires New Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $399,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,010,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,035.29. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 53,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $282,289.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 930,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,084. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,198 shares of company stock valued at $748,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 4.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

