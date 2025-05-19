Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

ZI stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 340.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

