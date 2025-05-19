Ethic Inc. Buys New Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOUS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 1,262,714 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 576,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOUS opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.87. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

