Ethic Inc. Buys New Shares in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIO opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $199.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

