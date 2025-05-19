Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 14,182 Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.14.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.