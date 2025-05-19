Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 14,182 Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($3.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

