Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 18,817 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 727,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $923.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.14 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 58.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,049,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,194,928.12. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

