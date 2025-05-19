Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 20,328 Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,382 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 131,237 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVC. B. Riley initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $369.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $435.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.21 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.12%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

