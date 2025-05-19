Ethic Inc. Decreases Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Ethic Inc. reduced its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

