Ethic Inc. Has $161,000 Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,308,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,479,000 after buying an additional 270,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 67,241 shares during the period. Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 122.45%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

