Ethic Inc. Invests $180,000 in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 555.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 461.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -5.35%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.