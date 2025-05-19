Ethic Inc. Makes New $194,000 Investment in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 11,326.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton sold 87,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $431,758.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,109,451.52. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $43,320.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,088,231 shares in the company, valued at $20,073,214.21. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,422 shares of company stock worth $1,093,796. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. Altus Power, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.00.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Altus Power had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.64 million. Research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.