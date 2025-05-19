Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 277,963 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in StoneCo by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in StoneCo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

