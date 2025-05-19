Ethic Inc. Purchases New Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 809.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,415,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,972 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $3,777,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,818,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 678,102 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4%

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.19. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.49%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.